Reduce cart abandonment by watching exactly where your customers get stuck
CustomerJet records users’ behaviour on your e-commerce store just before they message you on live chat. Watch the videos and understand issues instantly. Help your customers better, and make more sales.
Watch videos of what made your customers message you on live chat
We save all the videos of what your customers did on your store, and attach them to your live chat automagically.
Help your customers better, without sacrificing users’ privacy
We make sure that our code does not track or store any sensitive user information such as passwords and credit card information, by default.
Recreate issues on your product or pricing pages in no time
Get console errors synced up with user videos. They are always accessible for all the visitor recordings you see. You also get all the browser, device, and location information, in one click.
Share videos of your customers with your marketing team to improve your store’s experience
You can easily share links over email, or attach them to Jira tickets. No need to write detailed instructions.